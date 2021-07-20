Haiyang Yang, PhD is an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is an expert in marketing, decision making, and consumer psychology. His research has appeared in premier academic journals including the Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Consumer Psychology, and Psychological Science, and in leading managerial outlets such as the Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review. His work has been featured by major public policy platforms, such as the United Nations, World Economic Forum and JAMA Health Forum, as well as by prominent media outlets throughout the world. His work has also been translated into many languages and taught in graduate curricula at top business schools globally.