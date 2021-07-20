Haiyang Yang, PhD is an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is an expert in marketing, decision making, and consumer psychology. His research has appeared in premier academic journals including the Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Consumer Psychology, and Psychological Science, and in leading managerial outlets such as the Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review. His work has been featured by major public policy platforms, such as the United Nations, World Economic Forum and JAMA Health Forum, as well as by prominent media outlets throughout the world. His work has also been translated into many languages and taught in graduate curricula at top business schools globally.
A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.
20-Jul-2021 11:40:57 AM EDT