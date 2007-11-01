Hannah Keage, PhD

Hannah Keage, PhD

University of South Australia

Professor, Cognitive Ageing and Impairment Neurosciences (CAIN) laboratory

Expertise: Cognitive neuroscience and neuropsychologyCognitive ageing and impairmentsDementia and deliriumCardiac and cardiometabolic healthBrain Health

My work focuses on cognitive aging and cognitive impairments, such as dementia and delirium.  I lead the Cognitive Ageing and Impairment Neurosciences (CAIN) laboratory with A/Prof Tobias Loetscher, which is part of the BBB Research Centre.


I am particularly interested in vascular contributions to cognitive aging, the neurophysiology and neuropsychology of delirium, and social cognitive aging.  Our lab works with local councils to develop evidence-based dementia education programs for primary school children and wellbeing workshop materials for older adults.  I am passionate about equity and diversity in science and am involved in a number of community and school science programs.


I am currently a Past president of the Australasian Cognitive Neuroscience Society (https://www.acns.org.au/).


Prior to joining UniSA in 2011, I held post-doctoral positions at the University of Cambridge (2007-11). 


Check out our lab webpage: www.cain.science


 


Qualifications
Doctor of Philosophy Flinders University


Bachelor of Behavioural Science (Honours) Flinders University


Bachelor of Behavioural Neuroscience Monash University


Work history
University of Cambridge UK, 2007-2011


University of South Australia AUS, 2011-present

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08515