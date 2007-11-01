My work focuses on cognitive aging and cognitive impairments, such as dementia and delirium. I lead the Cognitive Ageing and Impairment Neurosciences (CAIN) laboratory with A/Prof Tobias Loetscher, which is part of the BBB Research Centre.

I am particularly interested in vascular contributions to cognitive aging, the neurophysiology and neuropsychology of delirium, and social cognitive aging. Our lab works with local councils to develop evidence-based dementia education programs for primary school children and wellbeing workshop materials for older adults. I am passionate about equity and diversity in science and am involved in a number of community and school science programs.

I am currently a Past president of the Australasian Cognitive Neuroscience Society (https://www.acns.org.au/).

Prior to joining UniSA in 2011, I held post-doctoral positions at the University of Cambridge (2007-11).

Check out our lab webpage: www.cain.science

Qualifications

Doctor of Philosophy Flinders University

Bachelor of Behavioural Science (Honours) Flinders University

Bachelor of Behavioural Neuroscience Monash University

Work history

University of Cambridge UK, 2007-2011

University of South Australia AUS, 2011-present