Dr. Hans-Peter Kiem genetically manipulates stem cells to treat HIV, genetic diseases and cancers – focusing on treating deadly diseases by generating healthier versions of the very building blocks of our bodies—blood stem cells. He is a world-renowned pioneer in stem-cell and gene therapy and in the development of new gene-editing technologies. His research interests involve stem cell and transplantation biology, cell and gene therapy, viral vectors and nanoparticles, and the development and use of novel gene editing technologies for ex vivo and in vivo delivery. His focus has been the development of improved treatment and curative approaches for patients with genetic and infectious diseases or cancer. For gene editing, his lab works on the design and selection of enzymes, known as nucleases, which include CRISPR/Cas. These enzymes function as molecular scissors that are capable of accurately disabling defective genes. By combining gene therapy’s ability to repair problem-causing genes and stem cells’ regenerative capabilities, he hopes to achieve cures for diseases as diverse as HIV, leukemia and brain cancer. With preclinical models of HIV, Dr. Kiem and his colleagues have demonstrated that they can modify a key viral entry gene and prevent it from working in transplanted blood stem cells. He also hopes to apply these technologies to cure genetic blood disorders such as Fanconi anemia and sickle cell disease. He is also pioneering in vivo gene therapy approaches to make gene therapy and gene editing more broadly available and accessible to patients and those living with HIV, especially in resource-limited settings. Dr. Kiem is also involved in research to derive blood stem cells from a new class of stem cells called induced pluripotent stem cells. What makes pluripotent stem cells promising for new treatments is that they can be derived from readily accessible adult tissues, such as skin cells, and can mature into many other types of tissues and cells, including blood stem cells. These blood stem cells could in turn be expanded and used for blood stem cell transplantations, offering a new treatment option for patients with defective marrow or immune function. Dr. Kiem is director of the Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Program at Fred Hutch and serves as the Stephanus Family Endowed Chair for Cell and Gene Therapy there. He is also a Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pathology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.