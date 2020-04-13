Harvinder Gill is a graduate advisor, associate professor and Whitacre Endowed Chair of Science and Engineering in the Department of Chemical Engineering within the Texas Tech University Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering. He directs the Gil Lab where he and his colleagues perform fundamental and translational research in the fields of drug delivery, vaccines, immunotherapy, and nanomedicine to help address some of the pressing biomedical challenges facing human health. His research integrates the knowledge and tools from various disciplines including engineering, chemistry, biology, immunology, recombinant engineering, and micro-nano-technology. Gill currently works to discover innovative drug and vaccine delivery platforms aimed at maximizing stimulation of mucosal immunity in order to address the challenges related to influenza and HIV infectious diseases as well as developing a delivery system for localized delivery of cancer drugs directly into oral tumors. Dr. Gill also is working on developing a delivery method to eliminate peanut allergies through a grant from the NIH, working to transform pollen grain shells into vehicles for delivery of allergy vaccines, and using microneedles to eliminate the need for regular needles to deliver vaccines. Gill earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Panjab University in 1994 and his doctorate in bioengineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2007.