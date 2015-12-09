Helen Drake

Helen Drake

Loughborough University

Chair of French and European Studies, Loughborough University London

Expertise: Contemporary French politicsContemporary European Union affairsContemporary Political Leadership

An expert in contemporary French and European affairs. Project leader for '28+Perspectives on Brexit: A Guide to the multi-stakeholder negotiations' (2017-2018), which provides a blow-by-blow breakdown of the Brexit process.

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07904