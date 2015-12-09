An expert in contemporary French and European affairs. Project leader for '28+Perspectives on Brexit: A Guide to the multi-stakeholder negotiations' (2017-2018), which provides a blow-by-blow breakdown of the Brexit process.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Reform or Revolution? French Politics at the Crossroads
|
2023
|
16. France and Brexit
|
2023
|
‘We thought we were friends!’: Franco-British bilateral diplomacy and the shock of Brexit
|
2
|
2021
|
Developments in French Politics 6
|
1
|
2020
|
8 Political leadership in contemporary France
|
2020
|
Big data analytics and international negotiations: Sentiment analysis of Brexit negotiating outcomes
|
81
|
2020
|
Eager to leave? Populist radical right parties’ responses to the UK’s Brexit vote
|
55
|
2020
|
Transformation and Resistance in French Politics
|
2020
|
Political leadership in contemporary France: the case of Emmanuel Macron
|
2
|
2020
|
The United Kingdom and the European Union: the paradoxical effect of the Channel Tunnel
|
2019
|
Introduction: Sixty years on: France and Europe from the Treaty of Rome to the 2017 elections
|
2018
|
60 years of France and Europe
|
2
|
2018
|
Is France having a moment? Emmanuel Macron and the politics of disruption
|
5
|
2018
|
The chasse croise of Franco-British relations in the time of Brexit: the Channel and its paradoxes
|
2018
|
Thoughts on France, Britain and Brexit
|
1
|
2018
|
‘Europe’in the 2002 French Elections
|
6
|
2018
|
France, Britain and Brexit
|
23
|
2018
|
What’s in an Anniversary? UACES and European Studies at 50
|
2
|
2017
|
International Human Resource Management
|
2017
|
Sixty years on: France and Europe from the Treaty of Rome to the 2017 elections
|
6
|
2017