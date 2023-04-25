Dr. Herman K. Kado is a cardiologist in Farmington, Michigan and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital-Warren Campus and Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield. He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years.
Specialties
SPECIALTY
CardiologyCardiologists diagnose and treat heart diseases, such as congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm disorders and heart failure.
-
SUBSPECIALTIES
-
Interventional Cardiology
Peripheral Endovascular Interventional Cardiology
Vascular Medicine
Education & Experience
Medical School & Residency
Wayne State University School of Medicine
Medical School
University of Florida College of Medicine Jacksonville
Fellowship, Cardiovascular Disease, 2009-2012
Michigan State University
Fellowship, Interventional Cardiology, 2012-2013
University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago
Residency, Internal Medicine, 2006-2009
Certifications & Licensure
American Board of Internal Medicine
Certified in Cardiovascular Disease
American Board of Internal Medicine
Certified in Interventional Cardiology
IL State Medical License
Active through 2009
FL State Medical License
Active through 2023
MI State Medical License
Active through 2025
The FLASH (FlowTriever All-Comer Registry for Patient Safety and Hemodynamics) study results were published recently in EuroIntervention, the journal of the European Association of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions, with interim results published earlier in 2022 in Catheterization & Cardiovascular Interventions.
25-Apr-2023 01:05:06 PM EDT