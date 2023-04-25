Dr. Herman K. Kado is a cardiologist in Farmington, Michigan and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital-Warren Campus and Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield . He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years. Specialties SPECIALTY Cardiology Cardiologists diagnose and treat heart diseases, such as congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm disorders and heart failure. SUBSPECIALTIES Interventional Cardiology Peripheral Endovascular Interventional Cardiology Vascular Medicine Education & Experience Medical School & Residency Wayne State University School of Medicine Medical School University of Florida College of Medicine Jacksonville Fellowship, Cardiovascular Disease, 2009-2012 Michigan State University Fellowship, Interventional Cardiology, 2012-2013 University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago Residency, Internal Medicine, 2006-2009 Certifications & Licensure American Board of Internal Medicine Certified in Cardiovascular Disease American Board of Internal Medicine Certified in Interventional Cardiology IL State Medical License Active through 2009 FL State Medical License Active through 2023 MI State Medical License Active through 2025