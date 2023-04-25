Herman-Simon Kado, PhD

Herman-Simon Kado, PhD

Beaumont Health

Expertise: CardiologyInterventional CardiologyCongenital Heart DefectsHeart Rhythm DisordersHeart Failure

Dr. Herman K. Kado is a cardiologist in Farmington, Michigan and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital-Warren Campus and Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield. He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years.




Specialties


SPECIALTY


Cardiology


Cardiologists diagnose and treat heart diseases, such as congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm disorders and heart failure.






SUBSPECIALTIES






Interventional Cardiology


Peripheral Endovascular Interventional Cardiology


Vascular Medicine


 


Education & Experience




Medical School & Residency




Wayne State University School of Medicine


Medical School






University of Florida College of Medicine Jacksonville


Fellowship, Cardiovascular Disease, 2009-2012






Michigan State University


Fellowship, Interventional Cardiology, 2012-2013






University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago


Residency, Internal Medicine, 2006-2009








Certifications & Licensure




American Board of Internal Medicine


Certified in Cardiovascular Disease






American Board of Internal Medicine


Certified in Interventional Cardiology






IL State Medical License


Active through 2009






FL State Medical License


Active through 2023






MI State Medical License


Active through 2025

25-Apr-2023 01:05:06 PM EDT

