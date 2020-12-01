Hitendra Chaturvedi is an expert in supply chain strategy, global logistics, entrepreneurship, sustainable supply chains and digitizing supply chains. He has extensive experience as a global business professional and subsequently as a successful entrepreneur and sits on advisory committees of many start-ups and incubators, speaker at numerous conferences. Chaturvedi is a professor of practice at the W. P. Carey School of Business. He has been widely covered in press and media as a subject matter expert on global supply chain strategy, green/sustainable supply chain, digitizing supply chains and reverse logistics.