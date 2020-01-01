Ho-Fung Hung is a professor of Political Economy at the Johns Hopkins University's Sociology Department and the Paul H Nitze School of Advanced International Studies. His scholarly interest includes global political economy, protest, nation-state formation, social theory, and East Asian Development. He received his bachelor's degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, his master's degree from SUNY-Binghamton, and his doctorate in Sociology from Johns Hopkins. Prior to joining the Hopkins faculty, Hung taught at the Indiana University-Bloomington. Ho-fung Hung is the author of the award-winning Protest with Chinese Characteristics (2011) and The China Boom: Why China Will not Rule the World (2016), both published by Columbia University Press. His articles have appeared in the American Journal of Sociology, the American Sociological Review, Development and Change, Review of International Political Economy, Asian Survey, and elsewhere. His research publications have been translated into seven different languages, and are recognized by awards from five different sections of the American Sociological Association, Social Science History Association, and the World Society Foundation of Switzerland. His analyses of the Chinese political economy and Hong Kong politics have been featured or cited in The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, BBC News, Die Presse (Austria), The Guardian, Folha de S. Paulo (Brazil), The Straits Times (Singapore), Xinhua Monthly (China), People’s Daily (China), among other publications.