Dr. Holly Pederson is the Director of the Medical Breast Program at the Cleveland Clinic and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University. She runs a Hereditary High Risk Clinic for patients with identified genetic mutations predisposing to breast and is actively involved in clinical research. She is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, completed a clinical genetics fellowship at Cleveland Clinic in 2008 and the City of Hope Intensive Course in Cancer Risk Assessment in 2017. She serves on the NCCN Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast and Ovarian committee. She received her undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of California at Santa Barbara and completed medical school and her internal medicine residency at the University of California, San Francisco where she earned the distinction of Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. Pederson emphasizes wellness and prevention in her personal and professional endeavors and would like to be part of a national movement as part of Breastcancer.org that emphasizes breast health, women's health, and overall health.