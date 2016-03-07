Chair of the Department of Nutrition and the curriculum creator/ co-faculty lead for the Jack, Joseph, Morton Mandel Wellness & Preventive Care Pathway for medical students. The Pathway introduces medical students to stress reduction techniques, social well-being habits, nutrition, lifestyle and culinary medicine. In 2018 the Pathway received national recognition and an award for Innovation in Teaching future health care professionals from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Teaching awards include the 2019 Outstanding Dietetic Educator from Nutrition Dietetics Education Professionals and the Ohio Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Top Prof, and the John S. Diekhoff Graduate Award for teaching excellence from CWRU. Advanced training includes Culinary Coaching from Harvard University and the Institute for Lifestyle Medicine and advanced training in culinary arts. Countless culinary & nutrition educational sessions for students, consumers and professional audiences have been presented, including for ≥ 300 attendees recently at the Academy’s national Food, Nutrition and Exhibition. Research experience ranges from the design of nutrition, food and culinary intervention studies; nutrition counseling of culturally diverse populations; competency in body composition techniques, respiratory calorimetry, energy balance determinations, nutritional status and dietary assessments, protein analyses, use of mass spec and stable isotopes for metabolic research. Several funded NIH research interventions have focused on manipulating the types of dietary carbohydrates and dietary glycemic index to achieve greater control of glucose response and substrate utilization using the dietary intervention I have created. I have significant expertise in collaborating with investigators across several disciplines. Teaching Information Teaching Interests Nutrition for the aging and aged, culinary medicine, vitamins, nutrition for healthcare professionals, sports nutrition Courses Taught NTRN 440. Nutrition for the Aging and Aged NTRN 200. Case Cooks NTRN 364. Human Nutrition II - Vitamins NTRN 401. Nutrition for Healthcare and Community Professionals NTRN 460. Sports Nutrition Research Information Research Projects Role: Co-investigator In planning stages: Culinary medicine in dietetic education curriculum requirements and undergraduate education; R01 NIH Hl130209, Dweik (PI), Mechanism of Metabolic Dysregulation in PAH. This study will determine the effects of abnormal glucose utilization and flux through the hexosamine biosynthetic pathway on cell proliferation and nitric oxide deficiency in idiopathic PAH. Role: Co-Investigator NIH: R01, HDO 22965-20, NIH/NIDDK Lifestyle Intervention Pregnancy Program with John P Kirwan (Pennington) and Pat Catalano (Tufts). This study investigates the impact of lifestyle interventions on maternal and infant outcomes. Nutrition students were/(continue to be) trained to be ‘lifestyle coaches’. Role: Co-Investigator NSF, SHF: Medium Collaborative Research: Materials Authentication Using Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance Spectroscopy, with Soumyajit Mandal (CWRU), Bhunia Swarup, (U Florida), $466,000. 2016/03/07-2019/02/07. This study is creating a consumer useful tool to assess contamination in over the counter dietary supplements and investigating the accuracy of this tool. Awards and Honors Faculty STAR Award (supportive, team oriented, authentic, respectful) 2019 Case Western Reserve University, School of Medicine Ohio Outstanding Dietetic Educator Award 2019 Ohio Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Outstanding Educator Award, North Central Region 2019 Nutrition Dietetics Educators and Preceptors Organization Innovation in Teaching Future Health Care Professionals- (Innovative Educational Model for the JJM Mandel Wellness & Preventive Care Pathway) 2018 Alliance for a Healthier Generation Professional Achievement Award 2016 Sports, Cardiovascular, and Wellness Nutrition (SCAN) Development Award, (1+million dollars raised) 2014 Sports, Cardiovascular, and Wellness Nutrition (SCAN) The “Top Prof” Award 2005 Case Mortar Board, Lux Chapter John S. Diekhoff Award, Distinguished Teaching 2001 Case Western Reserve University External Appointments Board of Directors-Member at Large Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics 2016 2019 Geriatrics Research, Education and Clinical Advisory Sub-Committee Member VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System 2019 Member Committee on Assessment of Physician Assistant nutrition Education Needs 2019 2021 Chair Council on Research Scientific Integrity Committee 2018 2019 Member Council on Research, Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics 2016 2019 Member Committee on Professional Development now called Lifelong Learning, Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics 2014 2017 Member Task Force on Dietetic Practice Groups Strategic Realignment 2016 2018 Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Representative American College of Sports Medicine 2014 2017 Member Task Force on Corporate Sponsorship 2014 2016 Publications View Publications Selected Publications Eddie Hill, Hima Sapa, PhD, Lavinia Negrea, MD, Kristin Bame, MS, RDN, CSR, LD, Thomas Hostetter, MD, Hope Barkoukis, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, Adriana Dusso, PhD, Mirela Dobre, MD. (2020). Effect of Oat B Glucan Supplementation: A feasibility Study. J Renal Nutrition, 30(3);208-215. ML Erickson, J Mey, CL Axelrod, D Paul, R Russell, H Barkoukis, G OTierney, JP Kirwan. (2020). Rationale and Study Design for Lifestyle Intervention on Preparation for Pregnancy (LIPP): A Randomized Clinical Trial. Contemporary Clinical Trials 94:106:624 Sahera Dirajlal-Fargo, Jiao Yu, Majusha Kulkarni, Abdes Sattar, Nicholas Funderburg, Hope Barkoukis, Grace McComsey. (2019). Brief Report: Zinc Supplementation and Inflammation in Treated HIV. J Acquired Immune Def Syndrome, November 1:82(3);275-280. Barkoukis H, Swain J, Rogers K, Harris S. (2019). Culinary Medicine and the RDN: Time for a leadership role.https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jand.2019.01.012. Ritzenthaler, D., Chan, C., Papp, K. K., & Barkoukis, H. (2018). Zip, zap, zop: Improving medical student wellness. Journal of General Internal Medicine, 33 (2 Supplement 1), 755-756. Hari A, Fealy C, Solomon T, Haus J, Kelly K, Barkoukis H, Kirwan, J. Exercise induced improvements in glucose effectiveness are blunted by high glycemic diet in pre-diabetics. Acta Diabetologicia, Jan 5, 2019. https://doi.org/10/.1007/s00592-018-1272-2 Education PhD in Nutrition Nutrition Case Western Reserve University 1997 MS Public Health Nutrition Case Western Reserve University 1979 Bachelor of Arts Business & Nutrition Ursuline College 1977