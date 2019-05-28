Dr. Foster is Senior Scientist and Distinguished Fellow, and also director of the Data Science and Learning Division, at Argonne National Laboratory, and the Arthur Holly Compton Distinguished Service Professor of Computer Science at the University of Chicago. His research deals with distributed, parallel, and data-intensive computing technologies, and innovative applications of those technologies to scientific problems in such domains as materials science, climate change, and biomedicine. He is a fellow of the AAAS, ACM, BCS, and IEEE, and an Office of Science Distinguished Scientists Fellow. His awards include the BCS Lovelace Medal and IEEE Babbage and Kanai awards.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The Grid 2: Blueprint for a new computing infrastructure
|
14713
|
2003
|
|
|
|
The Grid: Blueprint for a New Computing Infrastructure
|
14044
|
2002
|
The anatomy of the grid: Enabling scalable virtual organizations
|
12096
|
2001
|
The physiology of the grid: An open grid services architecture for distributed systems integration
|
5190
|
2002
|
Globus: A metacomputing infrastructure toolkit
|
5044
|
1997
|
Cloud computing and grid computing 360-degree compared
|
4278
|
2008
|
Designing and building parallel programs: concepts and tools for parallel software engineering
|
2487
|
1995
|
Globus toolkit version 4: Software for service-oriented systems
|
2366
|
2006
|
Grid information services for distributed resource sharing
|
2340
|
2001
|
Grid services for distributed system integration
|
2123
|
2002
|
XSEDE: accelerating scientific discovery
|
2048
|
2014
|
Mapping the gnutella network: Properties of large-scale peer-to-peer systems and implications for system design
|
1952
|
2002
|
A security architecture for computational grids
|
1952
|
1998
|
Condor-G: A computation management agent for multi-institutional grids
|
1914
|
2002
|
|
The data grid: Towards an architecture for the distributed management and analysis of large scientific datasets
|
1666
|
2000
|
Virtual infrastructure management in private and hybrid clouds
|
1377
|
2009
This year marks the tenth anniversary of Globus, which launched at SC10 as the “Globus Online.” Globus has grown to become an essential service for over 150,000 thousand researchers in 80 countries and has moved over one exabyte of data and 100 billion files.
10-Nov-2020 08:30:52 AM EST
Computational scientific research is no longer one-size-fits-all. The massive datasets created by today’s cutting-edge instruments and experiments — telescopes, particle accelerators, sensor networks and molecular simulations — aren’t best processed and analyzed by a single type of machine.
29-Jul-2020 07:25:23 PM EDT
Ian Foster has been selected to receive the 2019 IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) Charles Babbage Award for his outstanding contributions in the areas of parallel computing languages, algorithms, and technologies for scalable distributed applications.
28-May-2019 04:05:21 PM EDT
"At a time when science is under ever-more intensive scrutiny, it is scary to think that precious research data might be corrupted as a side effect of transferring it over a network."
- https://www.globus.org/blog/globus-online-ensures-research-data-integrity