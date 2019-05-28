Ian Foster, PhD

Ian Foster, PhD

Globus

Senior Scientist and Distinguished Fellow - Director of the Data Science and Learning Division, at Argonne National Laboratory - Arthur Holly Compton Distinguished Service Professor of Computer Science at the University of Chicago

Expertise: Computer Sciencedata sciencedata-intensive computing technologies

Dr. Foster is Senior Scientist and Distinguished Fellow, and also director of the Data Science and Learning Division, at Argonne National Laboratory, and the Arthur Holly Compton Distinguished Service Professor of Computer Science at the University of Chicago. His research deals with distributed, parallel, and data-intensive computing technologies, and innovative applications of those technologies to scientific problems in such domains as materials science, climate change, and biomedicine. He is a fellow of the AAAS, ACM, BCS, and IEEE, and an Office of Science Distinguished Scientists Fellow. His awards include the BCS Lovelace Medal and IEEE Babbage and Kanai awards.

Title

Cited By

Year

The Grid 2: Blueprint for a new computing infrastructure

14713

2003

The Grid 2: Blueprint for a new computing infrastructure

14708

2003

The Grid 2: Blueprint for a new computing infrastructure

14667

2003

The Grid 2: Blueprint for a new computing infrastructure

14044

2003

The Grid: Blueprint for a New Computing Infrastructure

14044

2002

The anatomy of the grid: Enabling scalable virtual organizations

12096

2001

The physiology of the grid: An open grid services architecture for distributed systems integration

5190

2002

Globus: A metacomputing infrastructure toolkit

5044

1997

Cloud computing and grid computing 360-degree compared

4278

2008

Designing and building parallel programs: concepts and tools for parallel software engineering

2487

1995

Globus toolkit version 4: Software for service-oriented systems

2366

2006

Grid information services for distributed resource sharing

2340

2001

Grid services for distributed system integration

2123

2002

XSEDE: accelerating scientific discovery

2048

2014

Mapping the gnutella network: Properties of large-scale peer-to-peer systems and implications for system design

1952

2002

A security architecture for computational grids

1952

1998

Condor-G: A computation management agent for multi-institutional grids

1914

2002

Mapping the gnutella network: Properties of large-scale peer-to-peer systems and implications for system design

1703

2002

The data grid: Towards an architecture for the distributed management and analysis of large scientific datasets

1666

2000

Virtual infrastructure management in private and hybrid clouds

1377

2009

Globus Celebrates Ten Years of Connecting the Research Universe

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Globus, which launched at SC10 as the “Globus Online.” Globus has grown to become an essential service for over 150,000 thousand researchers in 80 countries and has moved over one exabyte of data and 100 billion files.
10-Nov-2020 08:30:52 AM EST

NSF Grant Backs funcX -- A Smart, Automated Delegator for Computational Research

Computational scientific research is no longer one-size-fits-all. The massive datasets created by today’s cutting-edge instruments and experiments — telescopes, particle accelerators, sensor networks and molecular simulations — aren’t best processed and analyzed by a single type of machine.
29-Jul-2020 07:25:23 PM EDT

Ian Foster to receive IEEE Charles Babbage Award

Ian Foster has been selected to receive the 2019 IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) Charles Babbage Award for his outstanding contributions in the areas of parallel computing languages, algorithms, and technologies for scalable distributed applications.
28-May-2019 04:05:21 PM EDT

"At a time when science is under ever-more intensive scrutiny, it is scary to think that precious research data might be corrupted as a side effect of transferring it over a network."

- https://www.globus.org/blog/globus-online-ensures-research-data-integrity

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.06936