Ian N. Jacobs, MD, MLA, FACS, FAAP, is an expert in pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders such as sinus issues, airway obstructions, swallowing disorders and button battery safety. He is the Medical Director of the Center for Pediatric Airway Disorders in the Division of Otolaryngology (ENT) and the Endowed Chair in Pediatric Otolaryngology and Pediatric Airway Disorders at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Jacobs is a Professor in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He serves as Founder and Chair of the National Button Battery Task Force, which is affiliated with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Broncho-Esophagological Association.