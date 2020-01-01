“We’re a small liberal arts college and so it was essential for our faculty to hold onto those values and move forward with hybrid and online course design from those essential principles. So, our excellent center for teaching and learning was already well down the path with many of our faculty and have designed courses that already have some online.”

“We have a handful of classes on campus that are all in person – the vast majority of them are hybrid but also accessible to students that are learning remotely from us and then we have some classes that are offered 100% online right now and that was really designed to meet faculty need, who might be high risk themselves versus faculty who felt like they were ready to be on campus and have some in-person experience with students and then some of our faculty feeling that for labs and other intensely interactive courses, that in-person experience was still essential.”

- Higher Education Reopening During COVID