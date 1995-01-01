Dr. Ingrid F Gerbino is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, Washington. She graduated with honors from University Of California, Ucla School Of Medicine in 1992. Having more than 28 years of diverse experiences, especially in INTERNAL MEDICINE, Dr. Ingrid F Gerbino affiliates with many hospitals including Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Hospital, cooperates with many other doctors and specialists in medical group Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Special Interests:
Internal medicine, women’s health, multi-system disease
Clinical Experience:
Departments:
Primary Care
Internal Medicine
Specialties:
Internal Medicine, Primary Care
Board Certifications:
American Board of Internal Medicine, 1995, 2005
Education and Professional Achievements:
Education:
University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, 1992
Internship:
Internal Medicine, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, 1992
Residency:
Internal Medicine, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, 1995
Professional Activities and Awards:
Section Head of General Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Lynnwood
No Pitches / Articles Found