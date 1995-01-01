Dr. Ingrid F Gerbino is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, Washington. She graduated with honors from University Of California, Ucla School Of Medicine in 1992. Having more than 28 years of diverse experiences, especially in INTERNAL MEDICINE, Dr. Ingrid F Gerbino affiliates with many hospitals including Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Hospital, cooperates with many other doctors and specialists in medical group Virginia Mason Medical Center. Special Interests: Internal medicine, women’s health, multi-system disease Clinical Experience: Departments: Primary Care Internal Medicine Specialties: Internal Medicine, Primary Care Board Certifications: American Board of Internal Medicine, 1995, 2005 Education and Professional Achievements: Education: University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, 1992 Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, 1992 Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, 1995 Professional Activities and Awards: Section Head of General Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Lynnwood