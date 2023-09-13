Irene Stafford

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician and Associate Professor at UTHealth Houston

Expertise: Syphilissyphilis testingsyphilis trendssyphilis casesrise in syphilis

Irene Stafford, MD, is an associate professor and maternal-fetal medicine physician with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. 


Dr. Stafford's clinical interests include syphilis trends and testing. She has interviewed with multiple national and loca news outlets to discuss the ongoing rise of syphilis in Houston, Texas and across the United States. In 2022, Dr. Stafford recieved a $3.3M grant to develop a molecular diagnostic test for congenital syphilis. Dr. Stafford is the PI for the multicenter study, which includes Baylor College of Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, the University of California, the University of Southern California, and The Ohio State University, will also focus on neurodevelopment testing of babies born with syphilis.


Dr. Stafford also leads a perinatal syphilis program at UT Physicians, the clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, where she has dedicated a clinic day for patients with syphilis. 

Syphilis expert available to discuss new CDC report on maternal syphilis rates in the U.S.


13-Feb-2024 11:05:37 AM EST

Syphilis expert available to discuss rising trends


07-Feb-2024 04:05:00 PM EST

$3.3 million grant awarded to UTHealth Houston to develop diagnostic test for rapidly increasing congenital syphilis

A five-year, $3.3 million grant to develop a molecular diagnostic test for congenital syphilis has been awarded to researchers from UTHealth Houston by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health.
13-Sep-2023 04:05:13 PM EDT

