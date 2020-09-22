Predicting the severity of a hurricane can mean the difference between life and death. URI Professor of Oceanography Isaac Ginis makes it his business to predict the power of these ferocious storms with a computer model so successful it was adopted by the National Weather Service. As one of the few scientists worldwide to show the role the ocean plays in hurricanes, Ginis essentially proved that ocean temperature is the most important factor in hurricane intensity and power. Ginis’s research efforts have resulted in pioneering advances in modeling of the tropical cyclone-ocean interactions that have led to significant improvements in hurricane intensity forecast skills. His research group has contributed to the development of the Hurricane Weather Research Forecast model used by the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Joint Typhoon Warning Center for operational forecasting of tropical cyclones in all ocean basins. He is currently leading a project funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to develop advanced modeling capabilities for more accurate representation of hurricane hazards and impacts in Southern New England. The project allows DHS and other agencies to better understand the consequences of coastal and inland hazards associated with extreme hurricanes and Nor’easters and to better prepare coastal communities for future risks.