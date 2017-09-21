Isaac Yang, M.D., is a nationally renowned neurosurgeon specializing in brain tumors, superior semicircular canal dehiscence (SSCD), and skull base brain surgery at UCLA. Yang is a board-certified neurosurgeon and director of medical student education for the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery; an associate professor of neurosurgery, head and neck surgery, and radiation oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and a principal investigator at the UCLA brain tumor laboratory. Yang is highly sought out by peers, patients and the media for his expertise in neurological diseases and brain health. He has made multiple TV appearances on Good Morning America, CBS' The Doctors, Dr. Drew LifeChangers, and several national news outlets. Originally from Lodi, Calif., Yang developed an interest in neurobiology as an undergraduate. He earned his bachelor’s degree with Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California, Berkeley. His training followed with a medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Yang completed a neurological surgery residency at the University of California San Francisco, as well as an NRSA NIH-funded F32 postdoctoral brain tumor research fellowship. Yang’s clinical focus has been primarily on brain tumors, both glioblastoma and skull base tumors. His research efforts have examined antigen expression and manipulation of the immune response to glioblastoma. His work was recognized by a UCSF Clinical and Translational Scientist Training Award and the CNS Dandy Clinical Research Fellowship. Yang has been the recipient of several distinguished regional and national awards, including the UCSF Medical Center 2010 Exceptional Physician Award, the AANS Integra Brain Tumor Research Award, San Francisco Neurological Society Edwin Boldrey Award for Basic Science Research, American Academy of Neurological and Orthopedic Surgeons Research Award, Kaiser Award for Clinical Research, the national AANS Leksell Radiosurgery Award, and the Tumor Section Ronald L. Bittner Award on Brain Tumor Research. Yang has published more than 150 publications in peer-reviewed journals and authored more than half a dozen book chapters. At UCLA, he is investigating the use of nanoparticles and nanotechnology for their application in brain tumor immunotherapy and vaccines. Dr. Isaac Yang is dedicated to improving the care and treatment of all patients undergoing neurosurgery. If interested please follow Dr. Yang on Facebook at Isaac Yang UCLA Neurosurgery or find his most recent book, Service Minded Physician, on Amazon.