Itay Fainmesser (PhD in Business Economics, Harvard University) is an associate professor of economics at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He also has a courtesy faculty appointment in the economics department of the Johns Hopkins University School of Arts and Sciences. Fainmesser studies how social networks and social media affect and are affected by market activities and market rules. His current work studies the pricing of network goods, the role of intermediaries in markets, influencer marketing, and user privacy in online platforms. His work has been published in top economics and management journals such as The Review of Economic Studies, Management Science, and The Journal of Economic Theory. Among the courses, he has taught are “Economics for Decision Making” and “Competitive Strategy.”
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Pricing network effects
|
150
|
2016
|
Pricing network effects: Competition
|
39
|
2020
|
Social networks and unraveling in labor markets
|
32
|
2013
|
Community structure and market outcomes: A repeated games-in-networks approach
|
30
|
2012
|
Cooperation in partly observable networked markets
|
27
|
2018
|
Digital privacy
|
23
|
2019
|
The market for online influence
|
21
|
2021
|
A consistent weighted ranking scheme with an application to NCAA college football rankings
|
20
|
2009
|
Exclusive intermediation in unobservable networks
|
15
|
2019
|
Ratings, reviews, and the marketing of new products
|
6
|
2021
|
Essays on networks and markets
|
0
|
2010
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Assistant Professor Itay Fainmesser, an economist specializing in social media and social networks, discusses the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has affected digital communication.
22-Jul-2020 08:55:47 AM EDT