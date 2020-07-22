Itay Fainmesser, PhD

Itay Fainmesser, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Associate Professor

Expertise: MarketingEconomicsdigital privacyPricing

Itay Fainmesser (PhD in Business Economics, Harvard University) is an associate professor of economics at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He also has a courtesy faculty appointment in the economics department of the Johns Hopkins University School of Arts and Sciences.

Fainmesser studies how social networks and social media affect and are affected by market activities and market rules. His current work studies the pricing of network goods, the role of intermediaries in markets, influencer marketing, and user privacy in online platforms. His work has been published in top economics and management journals such as The Review of Economic Studies, Management Science, and The Journal of Economic Theory. 

Among the courses, he has taught are “Economics for Decision Making” and “Competitive Strategy.”

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Pricing network effects

150

2016

Pricing network effects: Competition

39

2020

Social networks and unraveling in labor markets

32

2013

Community structure and market outcomes: A repeated games-in-networks approach

30

2012

Cooperation in partly observable networked markets

27

2018

Digital privacy

23

2019

The market for online influence

21

2021

A consistent weighted ranking scheme with an application to NCAA college football rankings

20

2009

Exclusive intermediation in unobservable networks

15

2019

Ratings, reviews, and the marketing of new products

6

2021

Essays on networks and markets

0

2010

For the Public, Data Collection during COVID-19 Offers Benefits -- and Poses Hazards

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Assistant Professor Itay Fainmesser, an economist specializing in social media and social networks, discusses the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has affected digital communication.
22-Jul-2020 08:55:47 AM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07385