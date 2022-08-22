Jaap Vos has a passion for strengthening local rural economies, protecting agriculture and helping rural areas retain their unique identity. His research focuses on finding ways to maintain rural communities’ distinct character while also embracing that Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the nation.

Vos argues that understanding change is more relevant than understanding growth. Past census data shows Idaho is one of the nation’s fastest-growing states. Looking deeper, Vos says, at who Idahoans are now, what they want and how they live, will provide valuable insight into how areas are changing, what residents need and how to shape communities to reflect local values.

In the classroom, Vos inspires students with courses on community planning, sustainable communities and rural planning issues. He’s also the founding co-chair of APA Idaho's Ag Chat, a group of planners and stakeholders who tackle emerging planning issues in rural communities.

Available to speak on: