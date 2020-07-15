Professor of Economic Analysis and Policy and Finance Expertise and Research Interests: Small Business Lending Bank Mergers and Acquisitions Banking Business Conditions Consumer Spending Unemployment And Inflation Federal Reserve Monetary Policy And Interest Rates Credit Union Failures And Losses Positions Held: 1978 – present, Professor, Haas School of Business 2016 – present, Member, Financial Economists Roundtable 2014 – 2016, Member, Board of Directors, VirtualBeam, Inc. 2012 – present, Member, Board of Directors, Finance Scholars Group 2012 – 2015, Chair, Economic Analysis and Policy Group, Haas School of Business 2003 – present, Fellow, Wharton Financial Institutions Center 1999 – 2001, Chief Economist, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 1991 – 1992, Economist, Federal Reserve Board 1990 – 1991, Senior Economist, President’s Council of Economic Advisers
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Policy watch: The repeal of Glass-Steagall and the advent of broad banking
|
376
|
2000
|
The “credit crunch” and the availability of credit to small business
|
313
|
1998
|
Bank capital and the credit crunch: The roles of risk‐weighted and unweighted capital regulations
|
221
|
1994
|
Bank capital shocks: dynamic effects on securities, loans, and capital
|
214
|
1995
|
Why real interest rates were so low in the 1970s
|
155
|
1983
|
Monetarist interpretations of the Great Depression: An evaluation and critique
|
132
|
1981
|
The Measurement and Determinants of Single‐Family House Prices
|
124
|
1991
|
Has there been a" capital crunch" in banking? The effects on bank lending of real estate market conditions and bank capital shortfalls
|
123
|
1993
|
Cost reductions in electronic payments: The roles of consolidation, economies of scale, and technical change
|
120
|
1999
|
Bank safety and soundness and the structure of bank supervision: a cross‐country analysis
|
116
|
2002
|
Apparent rates of increase for two feral horse herds
|
105
|
1982
|
Hidden cost reductions in bank mergers: Accounting for more productive banks
|
91
|
1999
|
Bank capital, nonbank finance, and real estate activity
|
91
|
1997
|
Is there a new economy?
|
82
|
1998
|
Forecasting components of consumption with components of consumer sentiment
|
65
|
2007
|
Housing, credit constraints, and macro stability: The secondary mortgage market and reduced cyclicality of residential investment
|
62
|
2006
|
Openness, profit opportunities and foreign banking
|
62
|
2002
|
Intraday management of bank reserves: the effects of caps and fees on daylight overdrafts
|
61
|
1996
|
Bank capital, loan delinquencies, and real estate lending
|
61
|
1994
|
The postwar stability of the Fisher effect
|
56
|
1983
Many businesses — from the tiniest mom and pop stores to the largest chains —“can survive getting knocked down once or maybe twice,” he said, “but there’s a limit to how many months they can survive without operating at some reasonable level.”
- https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/15/congress-pressure-pandemic-recovery-364915
"Entertainment and tourism, along with the restaurants and hotels they feed into, will feel the pain of a sputtering economy for the foreseeable future. You’re just going to have this unusually high unemployment for really quite some time. All this depends ... frankly on how much people dare to travel or go to movies or go to bookstores.”
- https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Almost-1-in-6-Californian-workers-are-unemployed-15352231.php