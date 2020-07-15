James A. Wilcox, PhD

James A. Wilcox, PhD

University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business

Professor

Expertise: Macroeconomics and marketsrecessionsFederal Reserve policybusiness conditionsunemployment and inflationConsumer spending

Professor of Economic Analysis and Policy and Finance

Expertise and Research Interests:

Small Business Lending
Bank Mergers and Acquisitions
Banking
Business Conditions
Consumer Spending
Unemployment And Inflation
Federal Reserve Monetary Policy And Interest Rates
Credit Union Failures And Losses

Positions Held:

1978 – present, Professor, Haas School of Business
2016 – present, Member, Financial Economists Roundtable
2014 – 2016, Member, Board of Directors, VirtualBeam, Inc.
2012 – present, Member, Board of Directors, Finance Scholars Group
2012 – 2015, Chair, Economic Analysis and Policy Group, Haas School of Business
2003 – present, Fellow, Wharton Financial Institutions Center
1999 – 2001, Chief Economist, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC
1991 – 1992, Economist, Federal Reserve Board
1990 – 1991, Senior Economist, President’s Council of Economic Advisers

Title

Cited By

Year

Policy watch: The repeal of Glass-Steagall and the advent of broad banking

376

2000

The “credit crunch” and the availability of credit to small business

313

1998

Bank capital and the credit crunch: The roles of risk‐weighted and unweighted capital regulations

221

1994

Bank capital shocks: dynamic effects on securities, loans, and capital

214

1995

Why real interest rates were so low in the 1970s

155

1983

Monetarist interpretations of the Great Depression: An evaluation and critique

132

1981

The Measurement and Determinants of Single‐Family House Prices

124

1991

Has there been a" capital crunch" in banking? The effects on bank lending of real estate market conditions and bank capital shortfalls

123

1993

Cost reductions in electronic payments: The roles of consolidation, economies of scale, and technical change

120

1999

Bank safety and soundness and the structure of bank supervision: a cross‐country analysis

116

2002

Apparent rates of increase for two feral horse herds

105

1982

Hidden cost reductions in bank mergers: Accounting for more productive banks

91

1999

Bank capital, nonbank finance, and real estate activity

91

1997

Is there a new economy?

82

1998

Forecasting components of consumption with components of consumer sentiment

65

2007

Housing, credit constraints, and macro stability: The secondary mortgage market and reduced cyclicality of residential investment

62

2006

Openness, profit opportunities and foreign banking

62

2002

Intraday management of bank reserves: the effects of caps and fees on daylight overdrafts

61

1996

Bank capital, loan delinquencies, and real estate lending

61

1994

The postwar stability of the Fisher effect

56

1983

No Pitches / Articles Found

Many businesses — from the tiniest mom and pop stores to the largest chains —“can survive getting knocked down once or maybe twice,” he said, “but there’s a limit to how many months they can survive without operating at some reasonable level.”

- https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/15/congress-pressure-pandemic-recovery-364915

"Entertainment and tourism, along with the restaurants and hotels they feed into, will feel the pain of a sputtering economy for the foreseeable future. You’re just going to have this unusually high unemployment for really quite some time. All this depends ... frankly on how much people dare to travel or go to movies or go to bookstores.”

- https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Almost-1-in-6-Californian-workers-are-unemployed-15352231.php

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.06942