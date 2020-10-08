James D. Long is an Associate Professor of Political Science and a co-founder of the Political Economy Forum at the University of Washington. He is a faculty affiliate at the University of Washington’s Center for Statistics and the Social Sciences (CSSS), Technology and Social Change Group (TASCHA), African Studies Program, and Near and Middle East Studies Program; and UC-Berkeley’s Center for Effective Global Action (CEGA) and Evidence in Governance & Politics (EGAP). Previously, James was an Academy Scholar at the Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies, dissertation fellow at the Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation, a Jennings Randolph Peace Scholar at the US Institute of Peace, and a Fulbright Scholar. His research in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia focuses on elections in developing countries, including the determinants of voting behavior, the dynamics of electoral fraud, the impact of ICT and digital media on corruption monitoring, and the effects of civil war and insurgency on state-building. He is the host of the Forum’s podcast series, “Neither Free Nor Fair?” about election security and the fate of democracy in the 21st century. James mixes quantitative, experimental, and qualitative field research methods, including household surveys, exit polls, field experiments, randomized control trials/impact evaluation, election forensics, and ethnography. His research has been funded by the US Agency for International Development, National Science Foundation, Qualcomm, UCSD, Democracy International, World Vision, Development and Conflict Research, USIP, and Fulbright. His most recent work, the subject of a [email protected] talk, examines ways that ICT and digital media can address problems of information and human welfare in developing countries, building multi-channel platforms that drive citizen engagement, reporting, and monitoring on matters related to peace-building, elections, government performance, corruption, and service provision. In 2010, he served as Democracy Internationalʼs Research Director for their Election Observation mission for Afghanistan and has observed elections in South Africa (2014), Kenya (2013, 2007), Egypt (2011), Uganda (2011), Afghanistan (2014, 2010, 2009), and Ghana (2008). James received a PhD in Political Science from UC San Diego, an MSc (with Merit) in African Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and BA (High Honors) in International Relations and History from the College of William & Mary.
Title
Cited By
Year
Violence and risk preference: Experimental evidence from Afghanistan
447
2014
Institutional corruption and election fraud: Evidence from a field experiment in Afghanistan
147
2015
The presidential and parliamentary elections in Kenya, December 2007
137
2009
Parties, ethnicity, and voting in African elections
84
2013
Voting behavior and electoral irregularities in Kenya's 2013 Election
81
2014
Income, occupation, and preferences for redistribution in the developing world
77
2013
The political economy of reforms in Kenya: the post-2007 election violence and a new constitution
69
2012
The Global Study of International Relations: Hegemony, Diversity, or Insularity
57
2010
Kenya's 2013 elections: choosing peace over democracy
50
2013
The logic of insurgent electoral violence
40
2018
Evaluating the roles of ethnicity and performance in African elections: Evidence from an exit poll in Kenya
33
2015
Election Fairness and Government Legitimacy in Afghanistan
32
2019
Improving electoral integrity with information and communications technology
32
2016
Strategic voting, information, and ethnicity in emerging democracies: Evidence from Kenya
28
2016
Gifts, threats, and perceptions of ballot secrecy in African elections
27
2016
Voting, fraud, and violence: political accountability in African elections
27
2012
The ivory tower survey
17
2012
Was it rigged? A forensic analysis of vote returns in Kenya’s 2007 election
16
2010
Ethnicity, performance, and elections in Africa: An experimental approach to voting behavior
10
2012
The double-edged sword of mobilizing citizens via mobile phone in developing countries
8
2018
