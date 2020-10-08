James D. Long, PhD

University of Washington

Associate Professor of Political Science and a co-founder of the Political Economy Forum

Expertise: Comparative PoliticsCrime and CriminalityInternational RelationsInternational SecurityMinority and Race PoliticsPolitical Methodology

James D. Long is an Associate Professor of Political Science and a co-founder of the Political Economy Forum at the University of Washington. He is a faculty affiliate at the University of Washington’s Center for Statistics and the Social Sciences (CSSS), Technology and Social Change Group (TASCHA), African Studies Program, and Near and Middle East Studies Program; and UC-Berkeley’s Center for Effective Global Action (CEGA) and Evidence in Governance & Politics (EGAP).

Previously, James was an Academy Scholar at the Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies, dissertation fellow at the Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation, a Jennings Randolph Peace Scholar at the US Institute of Peace, and a Fulbright Scholar.

His research in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia focuses on elections in developing countries, including the determinants of voting behavior, the dynamics of electoral fraud, the impact of ICT and digital media on corruption monitoring, and the effects of civil war and insurgency on state-building. He is the host of the Forum’s podcast series, “Neither Free Nor Fair?” about election security and the fate of democracy in the 21st century.

James mixes quantitative, experimental, and qualitative field research methods, including household surveys, exit polls, field experiments, randomized control trials/impact evaluation, election forensics, and ethnography. His research has been funded by the US Agency for International Development, National Science Foundation, Qualcomm, UCSD, Democracy International, World Vision, Development and Conflict Research, USIP, and Fulbright.

His most recent work, the subject of a [email protected] talk, examines ways that ICT and digital media can address problems of information and human welfare in developing countries, building multi-channel platforms that drive citizen engagement, reporting, and monitoring on matters related to peace-building, elections, government performance, corruption, and service provision.

In 2010, he served as Democracy Internationalʼs Research Director for their Election Observation mission for Afghanistan and has observed elections in South Africa (2014), Kenya (2013, 2007), Egypt (2011), Uganda (2011), Afghanistan (2014, 2010, 2009), and Ghana (2008).

James received a PhD in Political Science from UC San Diego, an MSc (with Merit) in African Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and BA (High Honors) in International Relations and History from the College of William & Mary.

Title

Cited By

Year

Violence and risk preference: Experimental evidence from Afghanistan

447

2014

Institutional corruption and election fraud: Evidence from a field experiment in Afghanistan

147

2015

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Kenya, December 2007

137

2009

Parties, ethnicity, and voting in African elections

84

2013

Voting behavior and electoral irregularities in Kenya's 2013 Election

81

2014

Income, occupation, and preferences for redistribution in the developing world

77

2013

The political economy of reforms in Kenya: the post-2007 election violence and a new constitution

69

2012

The Global Study of International Relations: Hegemony, Diversity, or Insularity

57

2010

Kenya's 2013 elections: choosing peace over democracy

50

2013

The logic of insurgent electoral violence

40

2018

Evaluating the roles of ethnicity and performance in African elections: Evidence from an exit poll in Kenya

33

2015

Election Fairness and Government Legitimacy in Afghanistan

32

2019

Improving electoral integrity with information and communications technology

32

2016

Strategic voting, information, and ethnicity in emerging democracies: Evidence from Kenya

28

2016

Gifts, threats, and perceptions of ballot secrecy in African elections

27

2016

Voting, fraud, and violence: political accountability in African elections

27

2012

The ivory tower survey

17

2012

Was it rigged? A forensic analysis of vote returns in Kenya’s 2007 election

16

2010

Ethnicity, performance, and elections in Africa: An experimental approach to voting behavior

10

2012

The double-edged sword of mobilizing citizens via mobile phone in developing countries

8

2018

“That was his knock to the incitement and to the insurrection itself. And so, while I think most senators currently believe that they’ve seen enough evidence for a senate trial to proceed, one of the things that they haven’t seen because nobody has seen his actual testimony from people who were with the President on that day who could testify to what his reaction was in real-time and whether or not that goes to intent.”

- Capitol Riot Aftermath

“I don’t even think these are the most extreme racists in the Republican party or supporters of Trump, I'm not the clinical psychologist so I would defer to Professor Zapf on this, but these are people that are clearly – I think a lot of them suffer from mental illness, a lot of them were probably unaware of their actions.”

- Capitol Riot Aftermath

