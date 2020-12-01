Dr. James Evans is a Chemist with the Structural Biology team. He supports the electron microscopy capabilities and develops new technologies and methods for in situ and dynamic multiscale and multimodal bioimaging. He oversees the operation of the cryo-transmission electron microscope (Krios G3i) with direct electron detector for structural biology applications. He is also integrating two Class IV pulsed lasers with a dual aberration corrected JEOL 2200FS to create a new dynamic transmission electron microscope, or DTEM, in the EMSL Quiet Wing. This unique instrument will enable pump-probe, high-resolution electron microscopy on the nanosecond to microsecond timescales to visualize biological macromolecular dynamics in real-time.