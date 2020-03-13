James Hodge is a national expert on emergency legal preparedness, obesity laws and policies, vaccination laws and public health information privacy. His work on these and other topics has been cited in various publications including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and additional regional newspapers, social media cites and journals. Hodge is the Peter Kiewit Foundation Professor of Law at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and Director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at ASU. Through scholarship, teaching, and applied projects, Professor Hodge delves into multiple areas of health law, public health law, global health law, ethics, and human rights. Professor Hodge advises numerous federal, state, and local governments on public health law and policy issues and has lectured extensively on diverse topics in international locations including Sydney, Toronto and Barcelona.