James King, PhD

Loughborough University

Senior Lecturer in Exercise Physiology

Expertise: exercise and dietMetabolismchronic metabolic diseaseCardiometabolic Health RiskNon-alcoholic fatty liver disease 

Exercise and diet, energy balance, metabolism, and chronic metabolic disease, cardiometabolic health, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

James had expertise in the interaction between exercise and the neuro-endocrine regulation of appetite & energy balance. He has also researched chronic metabolic disease, cardiometabolic health, and appetite and energy balance.

A comparison of meal-related appetite, food reward and eating behaviour traits in people with and without spinal cord injury

2023

Sleep variability in UK long distance heavy goods vehicle drivers

2023

Physical activity is inversely associated with hepatic fibro-inflammation: A population-based cohort study using UK Biobank data

2

2023

Brisk walking acutely improves endothelial function even with small changes in postprandial lipemia in south Asians and white Europeans

2023

Drivers with and without obesity respond differently to a multi-component health intervention in heavy goods vehicle drivers

1

2022

Influence of water-based exercise on energy intake, appetite, and appetite-related hormones in adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis

1

2022

Attenuated cardiovascular reactivity to acute psychological stress predicts future fatigue symptoms in truck drivers

2022

The structured health intervention for truckers (SHIFT) cluster randomised controlled trial: a mixed methods process evaluation

3

2022

Physical Activity, Sedentary Time, and Cardiometabolic Health in Heavy Goods Vehicle Drivers: A Cross-Sectional Analysis

3

2022

One week of high-fat overfeeding alters bone metabolism in healthy males: A pilot study

2

2022

Sleep extension and metabolic health in male overweight/obese short sleepers: A randomised controlled trial

5

2022

Sleep duration and sleep efficiency in UK long-distance heavy goods vehicle drivers

8

2022

Initiation of new therapies may reduce physical activity levels in the management of type 2 diabetes: a pooled analysis from three RCTs

2022

A comparison of appetite, food reward and eating behaviour traits in people with and without spinal cord injury

2022

The effect of exercise training on adipose tissue insulin sensitivity: A systematic review and meta-analysis

5

2022

The effectiveness of the Structured Health Intervention for Truckers (SHIFT): a cluster randomised controlled trial (RCT)

5

2022

The effects of empagliflozin, dietary energy restriction, or both on appetite-regulatory gut peptides in individuals with type 2 diabetes and overweight or obesity: the SEE-SAW …

1

2022

Accentuated early postprandial satiety in people with spinal cord injury versus able-bodied controls

3

2021

The role of hepatic lipid composition in obesity‐related metabolic disease

15

2021

Diet-but not exercise-induced iso-energetic deficit induces compensatory appetitive responses

9

2021

