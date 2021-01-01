Exercise and diet, energy balance, metabolism, and chronic metabolic disease, cardiometabolic health, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. James had expertise in the interaction between exercise and the neuro-endocrine regulation of appetite & energy balance. He has also researched chronic metabolic disease, cardiometabolic health, and appetite and energy balance.
Title
Cited By
Year
A comparison of meal-related appetite, food reward and eating behaviour traits in people with and without spinal cord injury
2023
Sleep variability in UK long distance heavy goods vehicle drivers
2023
Physical activity is inversely associated with hepatic fibro-inflammation: A population-based cohort study using UK Biobank data
2
2023
Brisk walking acutely improves endothelial function even with small changes in postprandial lipemia in south Asians and white Europeans
2023
Drivers with and without obesity respond differently to a multi-component health intervention in heavy goods vehicle drivers
1
2022
Influence of water-based exercise on energy intake, appetite, and appetite-related hormones in adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis
1
2022
Attenuated cardiovascular reactivity to acute psychological stress predicts future fatigue symptoms in truck drivers
2022
The structured health intervention for truckers (SHIFT) cluster randomised controlled trial: a mixed methods process evaluation
3
2022
Physical Activity, Sedentary Time, and Cardiometabolic Health in Heavy Goods Vehicle Drivers: A Cross-Sectional Analysis
3
2022
One week of high-fat overfeeding alters bone metabolism in healthy males: A pilot study
2
2022
Sleep extension and metabolic health in male overweight/obese short sleepers: A randomised controlled trial
5
2022
Sleep duration and sleep efficiency in UK long-distance heavy goods vehicle drivers
8
2022
Initiation of new therapies may reduce physical activity levels in the management of type 2 diabetes: a pooled analysis from three RCTs
2022
The effect of exercise training on adipose tissue insulin sensitivity: A systematic review and meta-analysis
5
2022
The effectiveness of the Structured Health Intervention for Truckers (SHIFT): a cluster randomised controlled trial (RCT)
5
2022
The effects of empagliflozin, dietary energy restriction, or both on appetite-regulatory gut peptides in individuals with type 2 diabetes and overweight or obesity: the SEE-SAW …
1
2022
Accentuated early postprandial satiety in people with spinal cord injury versus able-bodied controls
3
2021
The role of hepatic lipid composition in obesity‐related metabolic disease
15
2021
Diet-but not exercise-induced iso-energetic deficit induces compensatory appetitive responses
9
2021