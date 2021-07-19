James Sulikowski researches the migration and metabolism of aquatic animals, specializing in sharks. He has worked with fisheries to observe the impact of chronic stress variables on their biological functions. This has evolved to testing neurotransmitter efficiency and protein regulation among different species. His work further extends to utilizing telemetry, ultrasound and other tracking methods to observe how fish have adapted their migration patterns around human impacts. Sulikowski is an associate director and professor for the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences as well as the School of Life Sciences Interdisciplinary Graduate Faculty. His work has been featured on Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” NBC’s “Today Show,” National Geographic “Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin,” and the BBC series “Rise of Animals.”