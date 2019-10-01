Jamie Spangler, PhD

Johns Hopkins Medicine

William R. Brody Faculty Scholar, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

Expertise: Biomedical Engineeringstructural immunologymolecular immunologyProtein Engineeringtherapeutic antibodiestargeted drugs

Prof. Spangler’s research aims to expand the repertoire of protein therapeutics by redesigning naturally occurring proteins and engineering new molecules to overcome the deficiencies of existing drugs. Integrating cutting-edge tools from structural biophysics, biomolecular engineering, and translational immunology, her research focuses on developing innovative platforms for the discovery and design of proteins that recruit novel mechanisms for disease therapy. In particular, Spangler’s group is interested in engineering antibody-based molecules that reshape immune cell behavior for targeted treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The overarching goal of her interdisciplinary research program is to establish new insights into protein behavior and the extent to which it can be manipulated for medically relevant applications.

