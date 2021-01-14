Dr. Jamin Wells, associate professor and director of the Public History Master’s Program, teaches courses in local, environmental, digital, and public history. He also oversees the UWF Digital Humanities Lab. Wells is committed to researching, writing, and teaching a usable past. He is currently working on several grant-funded projects, including a multi-year project to improve writing instruction for K-12 teachers and a pilot UWF Digital Humanities Lab. His students have worked on projects with numerous community groups and organizations throughout the region. He is also revising his dissertation for publication. This book project, tentatively titled Shipwrecks and the Making of the American Beach, explores the radical transformation of the American coast over the course of the nineteenth century.