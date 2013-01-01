Professor Godsell's career has been split between both industry and academia. She joined WMG in October 2013 following a position as Reader at Cranfield University School of Management. She has advised government and industry on supply chain strategy and its relationship to industrial and business strategy, has served on numerous advisory boards, and is currently a member of the Made Smarter Expert Panel and Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund Advisory Group. As well as academic success, Professor Godsell has held many senior positions in industry. Her career began with a role at ICI/Zeneca Pharmaceuticals, and following this she worked up to senior management level at Dyson, in both supply chain and operations management functions. Whilst at Dyson she undertook a number of operational and process improvement roles within R&D, customer logistics, purchasing, and manufacturing. Professor Godsell is a Chartered Engineer and a Member of the IMechE.