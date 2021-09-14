Jan Hirsch, Ph.D

Dr. Jan D. Hirsch is Founding Dean of the University of California Irvine School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and also Professor of Clinical Pharmacy. She is a Distinguished Scholar and Fellow of the National Academies of Practice (NAP) in Pharmacy, and Distinguished Fellow of the Get the Medications Right (GTMRx) Institute, and joined UC Irvine in January of 2019.
Previously she was Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Chair of the Division of Clinical Pharmacy at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, at the University of California, San Diego. She was also Executive Director of an outreach program of the school providing medication therapy management services in the community. She received her B.S. in Pharmacy and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Pharmacy Administration from the University of South Carolina, College of Pharmacy. Prior to returning to academia, she spent 14 years in the pharmaceutical and managed care industries where she was responsible for establishing and managing outcomes research departments for two pharmaceutical companies (Glaxo Group Research in Greenford (UK) and Allergan (US)) and a pharmacy benefit management company (Prescription Solutions (US)).

Dr. Hirsch's research interests are focused in the areas of pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research. Specifically, i) assessing the full value (economic, clinical and humanistic) of pharmacy services and pharmaceuticals and ii) integrating patient reported outcomes (PRO's) [e.g. Health Related Quality of Life (HRQOL)] into pharmaceutical and medical practice to improve patient management.

She has served as PI or Co-PI for many studies evaluating the clinical, economic and humanistic outcomes for patients receiving novel pharmacy services for diabetes, hypertension, mental health, and HIV/AIDS. This research has been recognized by state and federal agencies, professional pharmacy organizations and the interdisciplinary National Academies of Practice. Dr. Hirsch has also been the PI for studies creating and/or validating four HRQOL instruments [Functional Living Index Emesis (FLIE), Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI), Gout Impact Scale (GIS), Heart Transplant Treatment Burden Questionnaire (HTBQ)] and a method for measuring medication regimen complexity (MRCI). Each of these has been an important contribution to clinical practice and research as evidenced by their uptake by other researchers and inclusion in more than 100 clinical trials.

Reliability and validity of the ocular surface disease index

2554

2000

Quality of life consequences of chemotherapy-induced emesis

306

1992

Postoperative nausea and vomiting after discharge from outpatient surgery centers

279

1995

Cost of prescription drug–related morbidity and mortality

215

2018

Patient-level medication regimen complexity across populations with chronic disease

178

2013

Perceptions of disease and health-related quality of life among patients with gout

158

2009

Impact of postoperative nausea and vomiting in the surgical setting

151

1994

Costs incurred by outpatient surgical centers in managing postoperative nausea and vomiting

138

1994

A new look at dry eye disease and its treatment

126

2000

Primary care–based, pharmacist–physician collaborative medication-therapy management of hypertension: a randomized, pragmatic trial

117

2014

Antiretroviral therapy adherence, medication use, and health care costs during 3 years of a community pharmacy medication therapy management program for Medi-Cal beneficiaries …

111

2011

Evaluation of the first year of a pilot program in community pharmacy: HIV/AIDS medication therapy management for Medi-Cal beneficiaries

93

2009

Validation of a patient‐level medication regimen complexity index as a possible tool to identify patients for medication therapy management intervention

88

2014

Evaluation of an instrument assessing influence of gout on health-related quality of life

74

2008

Waterpipe smoking among health sciences university students in Iran: perceptions, practices and patterns of use

71

2011

Students' health-related quality of life across the preclinical pharmacy curriculum

66

2009

A Multinational Investigation of the Impact of Subcutaneous Sumatriptan

55

1997

Gout disease-specific quality of life and the association with gout characteristics

51

2010

Health care utilization in patients with gout

44

2011

A multinational investigation of the impact of subcutaneous sumatriptan

44

1997

