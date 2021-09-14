Dr. Jan D. Hirsch is Founding Dean of the University of California Irvine School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and also Professor of Clinical Pharmacy. She is a Distinguished Scholar and Fellow of the National Academies of Practice (NAP) in Pharmacy, and Distinguished Fellow of the Get the Medications Right (GTMRx) Institute, and joined UC Irvine in January of 2019. Previously she was Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Chair of the Division of Clinical Pharmacy at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, at the University of California, San Diego. She was also Executive Director of an outreach program of the school providing medication therapy management services in the community. She received her B.S. in Pharmacy and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Pharmacy Administration from the University of South Carolina, College of Pharmacy. Prior to returning to academia, she spent 14 years in the pharmaceutical and managed care industries where she was responsible for establishing and managing outcomes research departments for two pharmaceutical companies (Glaxo Group Research in Greenford (UK) and Allergan (US)) and a pharmacy benefit management company (Prescription Solutions (US)). Dr. Hirsch's research interests are focused in the areas of pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research. Specifically, i) assessing the full value (economic, clinical and humanistic) of pharmacy services and pharmaceuticals and ii) integrating patient reported outcomes (PRO's) [e.g. Health Related Quality of Life (HRQOL)] into pharmaceutical and medical practice to improve patient management. She has served as PI or Co-PI for many studies evaluating the clinical, economic and humanistic outcomes for patients receiving novel pharmacy services for diabetes, hypertension, mental health, and HIV/AIDS. This research has been recognized by state and federal agencies, professional pharmacy organizations and the interdisciplinary National Academies of Practice. Dr. Hirsch has also been the PI for studies creating and/or validating four HRQOL instruments [Functional Living Index Emesis (FLIE), Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI), Gout Impact Scale (GIS), Heart Transplant Treatment Burden Questionnaire (HTBQ)] and a method for measuring medication regimen complexity (MRCI). Each of these has been an important contribution to clinical practice and research as evidenced by their uptake by other researchers and inclusion in more than 100 clinical trials.