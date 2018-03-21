Jan Kitajewski, PhD, is the Director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center and head of the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). His research is focused on tumor angiogenesis, cell fate determination, GPCR signaling and pathway remodeling. His specific areas of focus are vessel development, reproductive angiogenesis and tumor angiogenesis associated with breast and ovarian cancer. His lab established that Notch functions in tumor angiogenesis and developed therapeutic strategies to treat gynecological malignancies and breast cancer. Kitajewski received his PhD from Princeton University. Previously, he served at Columbia University as Co-Director of the Cancer Signaling Networks program at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) and Director of the Division of Reproductive Sciences in the Department of Ob/Gyn.