Jan Kitajewski, PhD, is the Director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center and head of the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). His research is focused on tumor angiogenesis, cell fate determination, GPCR signaling and pathway remodeling. His specific areas of focus are vessel development, reproductive angiogenesis and tumor angiogenesis associated with breast and ovarian cancer. His lab established that Notch functions in tumor angiogenesis and developed therapeutic strategies to treat gynecological malignancies and breast cancer. Kitajewski received his PhD from Princeton University. Previously, he served at Columbia University as Co-Director of the Cancer Signaling Networks program at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) and Director of the Division of Reproductive Sciences in the Department of Ob/Gyn.
A unique cell surface protein found on triple-negative type breast cancer cells called JAG1 is a promising new therapeutic target for this hard-to-treat and highly metastatic type of breast cancer, according to researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago.Jan Kitajewski, professor and head of physiology and biophysics at UIC, and his colleagues are working on developing a small drug molecule that can block JAG1.
“Treating cancer early is much more efficient and leads to fewer costs in the complexity of cancer care. Catching cancer late, when treatment is difficult, takes the individual down an odyssey of expensive treatment. It’s pretty straightforward to see the cost of detecting cancer early.”
