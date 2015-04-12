Jane G. Tillman, PhD, ABPP, is the Evelyn Stefansson Nef Director of the Erikson Institute for Education and Research at the Austen Riggs Center, a long-term psychiatric hospital and treatment center in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. A board-certified clinical psychologist and a psychoanalyst, Dr. Tillman is an assistant clinical professor at the Yale Child Study Center and a clinical instructor in psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at the Harvard Medical School. Dr. Tillman serves on the editorial boards of Psychoanalytic Psychology, and the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association. She is the past-president of the Section on Women, Gender, and Psychoanalysis of Division 39, served two terms as the chair of the Ethics Committee for Division 39, and is a past board member of the Western Massachusetts Albany Association for Psychoanalytic Psychology (WMAAPP). RESEARCH AND SCHOLARSHIP Dr. Tillman is the principal investigator on several externally funded studies related to understanding the contributors to suicidal states of mind and suicidal behavior. She directs the Suicide Research and Education Initiative for the Erikson Institute. Dr. Tillman has presented and published on a wide variety of topics including dissociation, psychosis, religion, impasses in treatment, embodiment, clinical and professional ethics, research methodology, identifying markers for acute risk of suicide, and the effect of patient suicide on clinicians. She has also written on the intergenerational transmission of suicide. TRAINING Dr. Tillman earned her AB from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and MDiv from Duke University, a PhD in clinical psychology from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and completed a pre-doctoral internship at the Dartmouth Medical School. She completed a four-year Fellowship in psychoanalytic psychotherapy at the Austen Riggs Center and is a graduate of the Berkshire Psychoanalytic Institute. For a list (and downloadable copies) of Dr. Tillman's publications, see: http://www.researchgate.net/profile/Jane_Tillman