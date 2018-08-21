Janet McCabe is director of the Environmental Resilience Institute at Indiana University and a professor of practice at the IU McKinney School of Law. From July 2013 to January 2017, McCabe was the acting assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation (OAR) at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and was nominated by President Barack Obama to be assistant administrator of that office. She joined EPA in November 2009, serving as the principal deputy to the assistant administrator of OAR. Prior to joining EPA, McCabe was executive director of Improving Kids’ Environment, Inc., a children’s environmental health advocacy organization based in Indianapolis, Ind., and was an adjunct faculty member at the IU School of Medicine, Department of Public Health, and at the School of Public and Environmental Affairs. From 1993 to 2005, she held several leadership positions in the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Office of Air Quality and was the office’s assistant commissioner from 1998 to 2005. Before coming to Indiana in 1993, McCabe served as assistant attorney general for environmental protection for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and assistant secretary for Environmental Impact Review. McCabe grew up in Washington, DC and graduated from Harvard College in 1980 and Harvard Law School in 1983.
“I’ve never seen a letter like this before. It’s ironic that EPA is taking California to task for not solving the air quality problem when for decades the state has been moving forward with the most aggressive clear air rules and programs in the nation.”
"This is uncharted territory. "The one thing everybody knows is that it will lead to years of litigation which will only distract people from actually doing the work of protecting public health and the planet from climate change impacts."
"Since the [2015] Paris [climate] summit, things have not gone so well. The U.S. has reversed course. We had a lot of moral authority in Paris, and it's not there anymore, and this is hard."
