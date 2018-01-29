Professor Janice Kiecolt-Glaser holds the S. Robert Davis Chair of Medicine in The Ohio State University College of Medicine; she also holds the title of Distinguished University Professor. She is a member of the OSU Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research as well as Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology. Working in the area of psychoneuroimmunology (PNI), she has authored more than 200 articles, chapters, and books, most in collaboration with Dr. Ronald Glaser. Their studies have demonstrated important health consequences of stress, including slower wound healing and impaired vaccine responses; they have also shown that chronic stress substantially accelerates age-related changes in inflammation, linked to some cancers, cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, osteoporosis, arthritis, and frailty and function decline. In addition, their programmatic work has focused on how personal relationships influence immune and endocrine function, and health.