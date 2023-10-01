Jason Barnes

Jason Barnes

University of Idaho

Physics professor and deputy principal investigator of the Dragonfly project

Expertise: AstronomyPlanetary Sciencedragonfly missionSpace Exploration

Jason Barnes studies the physics of planets and planetary systems and is the deputy principal investigator on the Dragonfly mission — an endeavor to send a robotic rotorcraft lander to Titan’s surface as part of the NASA New Frontiers Program.


Named for its insect shape, Dragonfly's primary mission will last a little over two years. With eight rotors, the dual-quadcopter will fly from site to site on the alien moon and sample the icy crust and hydrocarbon sands. It is outfitted with a vacuum to suck up samples, a drill for coring and instruments to perform chemical analyses.


Available to speak on: 


    

  • Astronomy
    • 

  • Planetary science
    • 

  • Space exploration (generally and also specifically regarding the Dragonfly mission)
    •

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08005