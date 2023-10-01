Jason Barnes studies the physics of planets and planetary systems and is the deputy principal investigator on the Dragonfly mission — an endeavor to send a robotic rotorcraft lander to Titan’s surface as part of the NASA New Frontiers Program.

Named for its insect shape, Dragonfly's primary mission will last a little over two years. With eight rotors, the dual-quadcopter will fly from site to site on the alien moon and sample the icy crust and hydrocarbon sands. It is outfitted with a vacuum to suck up samples, a drill for coring and instruments to perform chemical analyses.

Available to speak on: