Dr. Jason “Jay” Mendoza is a pediatrician and public health researcher at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. Dedicated to eliminating health disparities in physical activity and nutrition outcomes among underserved children, youth and young adults, he particularly focuses on racial and ethnic minorities, those from low socioeconomic backgrounds and cancer survivors. He develops and tests behavioral interventions in schools, communities and clinics, seeking to eliminate these inequities. Examples of these interventions include programs to: • Promote walking and biking to school. • Promote and track physical activity. • Reduce food insecurity. • Reduce screen time. His research seeks to eliminate inequities in childhood physical activity and nutrition outcomes among racial/ethnic minorities and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations through innovative behavioral interventions and policies in schools, communities and clinical settings. He also leads a newer line of research on using wearable physical activity trackers and social media groups to promote physical activity among adolescent and young adult cancer survivors. Dr. Mendoza’s research projects include: • A Walking school bus randomized controlled trial. Endorsed in 2013 by former First Lady Michelle Obama, the walking school bus provides an opportunity for children to walk to and from school in a group with adults. • A Pilot bicycle train randomized controlled trial. The bicycle train study is a program in which children ride bikes to and from school while overseen by adults. • A mobile Health intervention to promote physical activity among young adult cancer survivors. • A mobile Health intervention to promote physical activity among childhood cancer survivors. • Household food insecurity and glycemic control among youth and young adults with diabetes (SEARCH Food Security Cohort Study). His past and current studies are funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Recent projects focus on Safe Routes to School, wearable physical activity trackers (e.g., Fitbit), food insecurity (hunger), and managing screen time/television viewing. Dr. Mendoza is the associate director of Community Outreach and Engagement, or COE, for the Fred Hutch/University of Washington Cancer Consortium. The Office of COE uses community-based participatory research approaches to address health inequities and reduce risk of cancer, in partnership with community-based organizations and key community stakeholders. He is also a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine and a pediatric attending physician at Harborview Medical Center, a county safety net hospital, where he practices in the primary care pediatric clinic and teaches residents and medical students. In his role as a primary care pediatrician, he emphasizes primary prevention, including cancer prevention, among the diverse safety net patients served by Harborview.