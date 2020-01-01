In the quest for molecular-level information, molecular-scale tools are a powerful and desirable scientific goal. Our research program is centered on development of a new class of nanofabricated devices based on nanopores. In its simplest form, a nanopore is nothing more than a molecular-sized hole in an insulating membrane. Yet even in this configuration, it is cable of being used to detect and manipulate single molecules. With careful device engineering, it is possible to create powerful sensors for the detection of disease biomarkers at low levels early in the onset of disease or of trace amounts of toxins -- to name two targets. Configured differently, nanopore-based devices can be used to probe intermolecular interactions that underpin biological function -- ranging from testing new pharmaceutical drug candidates to exploring the fundamental biophysics governing processes such as antibody-antigen recognition. Our research is focused on conceiving, fabricating and optimizing the nanopore devices that will make possible these challenging goals. Research Interests include: How do molecules work, and how can we better put them to work for us? Bioanalytical, biophysical, & materials chemistry and nanoscience.
Dwyer’s work in advancing nanopore sensing has earned him an internationally recognized Innovation Award from the Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies at its annual SciX Conference in Palm Springs, California, in October. He was s
After nearly eight years of research, Dwyer has developed a simpler and quicker method for detecting the impurity in heparin, along with creating a process that could have wider benefits.
“We want something that can detect and sequence DNA, proteins, sugars, biomarkers of disease, which can tell you if that bacteria that’s colonizing your skin is a problem. Or in the pharmaceutical industry, whether the drug molecule they’ve made is contaminated and they need to go back and fix it.”
- URI chemistry professor wins innovation award for ‘game-changing’ work on single-molecule sensing