In the quest for molecular-level information, molecular-scale tools are a powerful and desirable scientific goal. Our research program is centered on development of a new class of nanofabricated devices based on nanopores. In its simplest form, a nanopore is nothing more than a molecular-sized hole in an insulating membrane. Yet even in this configuration, it is cable of being used to detect and manipulate single molecules. With careful device engineering, it is possible to create powerful sensors for the detection of disease biomarkers at low levels early in the onset of disease or of trace amounts of toxins -- to name two targets. Configured differently, nanopore-based devices can be used to probe intermolecular interactions that underpin biological function -- ranging from testing new pharmaceutical drug candidates to exploring the fundamental biophysics governing processes such as antibody-antigen recognition. Our research is focused on conceiving, fabricating and optimizing the nanopore devices that will make possible these challenging goals. Research Interests include: How do molecules work, and how can we better put them to work for us? Bioanalytical, biophysical, & materials chemistry and nanoscience.