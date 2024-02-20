Dr. Jaume Amengual contributes to the reduction of cardiovascular disease by examining how carotenoids and lipid metabolism interact to mediate atherosclerosis. Using animal models and cell culture techniques, he explores the structure and function of vitamin A and its metabolites to mitigate metabolic disease progression.
More information: Dr. Amengual is from Spain (Palma de Mallorca). He obtained his PhD in 2009 at the University of the Balearic Islands (Spain). He was a post-doctoral fellow at Case Western Reserve University (2009-2013) and at New York University (2013-2015). In 2016 he became a Research Assistant Professor at the School of Medicine – NYU (2016-2017). In 2018, he joined the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign.
Affiliations: Dr. Amengual is an assistant professor of personalized nutrition in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and the Division of Nutritional Sciences, both part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
β-Carotene accelerates the resolution of atherosclerosis in mice
|
2024
|
Finasteride delays atherosclerosis progression in mice and is associated with a reduction in plasma cholesterol in men
|
2024
|
Bioavailability and provitamin A activity of neurosporaxanthin in mice
|
2023
|
Sex-Specific Differences in Lipoprotein Production and Clearance
|
2
|
2023
|
Lycopene Accumulation in Transgenic Mice Lacking One or Both Carotenoid Cleaving Enzymes
|
1
|
2023
|
Finasteride Delays Atherosclerosis Progression and Reduces Hepatic Inflammation in Low-density Lipoprotein Receptor-deficient Mice
|
2023
|
Dietary β-carotene Accelerates Atherosclerotic Resolution By Promoting Treg Expansion In The Atherosclerosis Lesion
|
2023
|
Functional characterization of interleukin 4 and retinoic acid signaling crosstalk during alternative macrophage activation
|
3
|
2023
|
DIAPH1 mediates progression of atherosclerosis and regulates hepatic lipid metabolism in mice
|
3
|
2023
|
β-carotene accelerates the resolution of atherosclerosis in mice
|
1
|
2023
|
FITM2 deficiency results in ER lipid accumulation, ER stress, reduced apolipoprotein B lipidation, and VLDL triglyceride secretion in vitro and in mouse liver
|
2023
|
The conversion of β-carotene to vitamin A in adipocytes drives the anti-obesogenic effects of β-carotene in mice
|
5
|
2022
|
Tissue Lycopene Accumulation in Transgenic Mice Lacking One or Both Carotenoid Cleaving Enzymes
|
2
|
2022
|
Retinoic Acid Exposure Promotes Phenotypic Characteristics Of Alternative Activation In Macrophages
|
2022
|
Fenretinide inhibits vitamin A formation from β-carotene and regulates carotenoid levels in mice
|
10
|
2022
|
Development and validation of a method to deliver vitamin A to macrophages
|
3
|
2022
|
Retinoic Acid Enhances Phenotypic Characteristics of Alternative Activation in Macrophages
|
2021
|
Short-Term Acyl-CoA: Cholesterol acyltransferase inhibition, combined with apoprotein A1 overexpression, promotes atherosclerosis inflammation resolution in mice
|
9
|
2021
|
Lycopene: A critical review of digestion, absorption, metabolism, and excretion
|
91
|
2021
|
β-Carotene conversion to vitamin A delays atherosclerosis progression by decreasing hepatic lipid secretion in mice
|
31
|
2020
The drug finasteride, also known as Propecia or Proscar, treats male pattern baldness and enlarged prostate in millions of men worldwide. But a new University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign study suggests the drug may also provide a surprising and life-saving benefit: lowering cholesterol and cutting the overall risk of cardiovascular disease.
20-Feb-2024 12:05:29 PM EST