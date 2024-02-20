Dr. Jaume Amengual contributes to the reduction of cardiovascular disease by examining how carotenoids and lipid metabolism interact to mediate atherosclerosis. Using animal models and cell culture techniques, he explores the structure and function of vitamin A and its metabolites to mitigate metabolic disease progression. More information: Dr. Amengual is from Spain (Palma de Mallorca). He obtained his PhD in 2009 at the University of the Balearic Islands (Spain). He was a post-doctoral fellow at Case Western Reserve University (2009-2013) and at New York University (2013-2015). In 2016 he became a Research Assistant Professor at the School of Medicine – NYU (2016-2017). In 2018, he joined the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign. Affiliations: Dr. Amengual is an assistant professor of personalized nutrition in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and the Division of Nutritional Sciences, both part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.