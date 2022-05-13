Jay Schnitzer is senior vice president, chief technology officer, and chief medical officer at The MITRE Corporation. In this role, he directs the organizationâ€™s independent research and development (R&D) program and manages development of corporate technology strategy, which spans MITREâ€™s operating centers and sponsor community. He also leads corporate and national initiatives in health and life sciences, building coalitions leveraging the best talent across the nation in these communities. Previously, as the director of biomedical sciences at MITRE, Schnitzer oversaw the organizationâ€™s health transformation R&D program. In that capacity, he identified opportunities for MITRE to make important, transformative, and impactful differences in healthcare for our sponsors and the nation. As part of this work, he led the writing and editing of the Integrated Report for the Independent Assessment performed in response to Section 201 of the Veterans Choice Act and organized and facilitated the Blue-Ribbon Panel. To support the Department of Veterans Affairsâ€™ (VA) decision on its electronic health record (EHR) system, he facilitated a special Listening Forum for the VA Secretary in August 2017, at which industry experts on EHR implementation discussed leading practices. In January 2018, he organized a panel of EHR interoperability experts, which produced a report containing recommendations as input for the VAâ€™s contract with a commercial EHR vendor. Before joining MITRE, Schnitzer was the director of the Defense Sciences Office at DARPA, where he led a team of 20 program managers and 70 support staff overseeing R&D across multiple domains. In addition to life sciences, biomedical research, and quantum physics, these R&D areas included materials science, advanced mathematics, and engineering. Formerly, Schnitzer was chief medical officer and senior vice president at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSC). His responsibilities at BSC included medical and clinical oversight of the entire product lifecycle for all medical devices manufactured by four business divisions of the company: endoscopy, urology/womenâ€™s health, neurovascular, and neuromodulation. Prior to BSC, Schnitzer was on staff at Massachusetts General Hospital as an attending pediatric surgeon, with a joint appointment at the Shriners Hospital for Children burn center and a faculty position at Harvard Medical School. In recognition of his work on the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition and his leadership of the MITRE independent R&D program, WashingtonExec named Schnitzer its 2020 Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year. The award recognizes executives fostering innovation for the federal government. Schnitzer received a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from MIT, and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He is board certified and re-certified in surgery and pediatric surgery.