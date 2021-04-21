Assistant Professor of Law Jaya Connors is the Director of Albany Law School’s Family Violence Litigation Clinic, a course in which second- and third-year students provide legal representation to survivors of domestic violence in Family Court proceedings. Prior to this position, she was the Deputy Director of the Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department’s Office of Attorneys for Children, where she assisted in the administration of the Attorney for Child Program and provided ongoing legal education to over 500 attorneys for children in the Third Judicial Department. Professor Connors began her career as a Legal Services Attorney, whereas a Supervising Attorney, she provided legal assistance to parenting, pregnant, and “at-risk” minors. Thereafter, she held many positions, including a prior position at Albany Law School’s Domestic Violence Clinic as Clinical Instructor, where she supervised students who represented incarcerated battered women. Additionally, Professor Connors is a former Legal Director of the Capital District Women’s Bar Association’s The Legal Project. She is a recipient of the Reginald Heber Smith Fellowship Award.