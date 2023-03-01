Jayna Moceri-Brooks recently earned her PhD in Nursing from Duquesne University. She also holds a Master of Nursing from the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Seattle Pacific University. As a GVRC postdoctoral fellow, she will primarily work on the portfolio of Department of Defense funded grants focused on firearm suicide prevention across the Services. These projects include collecting large nationally representative samples of firearm owners to better understand their storage preferences and adapting the GVRC’s lethal means counseling intervention (Project Safe Guard) to fit the needs and cultures of different military communities. She will also be involved in New Jersey based firearm suicide prevention projects. With a background as an Emergency and Trauma Nurse and military advocate, Dr. Moceri-Brooks is committed to working with civilian and military communities to identify and employ effective suicide prevention interventions.