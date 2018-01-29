Jean S. Moorjani, MD, FAAP, is a board-certified pediatrician at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. She is a member of the medical education faculty that works with the pediatric residency training program. Her areas of focus include breastfeeding, asthma and children with special healthcare needs. Dr. Moorjani earned her medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Moorjani is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Within the AAP, she is a fellow of the Section on Breastfeeding, the Section on Hospital Medicine and a fellow of the Council on Communications and Media.