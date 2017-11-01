Dr. Patterson’s laboratory works on the development of countermeasures against potential biological weapons. Her group focuses on the development of therapies and vaccines against naturally occurring pathogens that can cause sporadic but lethal outbreaks, and her most recent studies concentrate on hemorrhagic fever viruses. Dr. Patterson has been involved in the development of three vaccines against Ebola and two vaccines against Lassa fever that are undergoing further studies. Her lab utilizes the maximum containment laboratory (BSL-4) at Texas Biomed. Dr. Patterson helped develop a marmoset model used for multiple infectious agents: Ebola virus Marburg virus Lassa fever Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus