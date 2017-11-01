Jean Patterson, PhD

Texas Biomedical Research Institute

Virologist

Expertise: EbolazikaBiodefenseBiocontainmentbiocontainment labBiocontainment Laboratory

Dr. Patterson’s laboratory works on the development of countermeasures against potential biological weapons. Her group focuses on the development of therapies and vaccines against naturally occurring pathogens that can cause sporadic but lethal outbreaks, and her most recent studies concentrate on hemorrhagic fever viruses. Dr. Patterson has been involved in the development of three vaccines against Ebola and two vaccines against Lassa fever that are undergoing further studies.

Her lab utilizes the maximum containment laboratory (BSL-4) at Texas Biomed.

Dr. Patterson helped develop a marmoset model used for multiple infectious agents:

Ebola virus
Marburg virus
Lassa fever
Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus

The emerging Zika virus is a particular threat to pregnant women. The disease can be transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito and is associated with devastating birth defects, like microcephaly. No approved vaccine against the virus exists.

“What this technology will do is tell us, first of all, if you’ve already been infected. If you have antibodies, you wouldn’t be at risk for a new infection. It will also tell us where you are in your infection,”

- Experimental Zika Test Under Development with Texas Biomed and National Collaborators

