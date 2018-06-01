Jeffrey Botkin, MD, MPH, is Chief of the Division of Medical Ethics and Humanities and the Associate Vice President for Research Integrity at the University of Utah with oversight responsibilities for the Institutional Review Board, conflict of interest, responsible conduct of research, biosafety, and research ethics education. His research and publications are focused on the ethical, legal, and social implications of genetic technology with a particular emphasis on research ethics, genetic testing for cancer susceptibility, newborn screening, and prenatal diagnosis. Dr. Botkin is currently a member of the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Heritable Diseases in Newborns and Children. He Chairs the NIH’s Embryonic Stem Cell Working Group and is a member of the FDA’s Pediatric Ethics Advisory Committee