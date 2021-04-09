Director, Advanced Power Systems Research Center, Area Director, Energy-Thermo-Fluids (ETF)

Pi Tau Sigma Faculty Advisor

University of Wisconsin-Madison Biography Dr. Naber joined MTU in August of 2004. Prior to joining MTU, he worked in the automotive industry on R&D of engine management systems for gasoline and diesel engines. He also worked at Sandia National Laboratories, CRF, investigating sprays and combustion processes of diesel, natural gas, and hydrogen engines utilizing laser-based diagnostics. He and fellow colleagues direct the Advanced Internal Combustion Laboratories (AICE) at the University. His research interests are in IC engines and after-treatment and the development and application of advanced experimental techniques, signal processing technologies, theoretical models, and embedded control to characterize thermo-physical processes. Areas of Expertise Internal Combustion Engines

Hydrogen and Biofuels

After-Treatment Research Interests Combustion processes and combustion control of hydrogen and hydrogen dual-fueled engines

Biofuels, including ethanol with production from forest products and application in advanced combustion engines

Gasoline IC engine research and the development of physical-based correlations and models

Development of combustion measurement techniques for diesel, gasoline, and HCCI and PPCI engines