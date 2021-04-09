Jeffrey D. Naber, PhD

Jeffrey D. Naber, PhD

Michigan Technological University

Professor (Energy Systems), Mechanical Engineering-Engineering Mechanics

Expertise: Mechanical EngineeringHydrogen and Biofuelsinternal combustion enginesGasoline IC engineBiofuels including ethanol



    

  • Director, Advanced Power Systems Research Center, Area Director, Energy-Thermo-Fluids (ETF)
    • 

  • Pi Tau Sigma Faculty Advisor
    • 

  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    • 







 




Biography


Dr. Naber joined MTU in August of 2004. Prior to joining MTU, he worked in the automotive industry on R&D of engine management systems for gasoline and diesel engines. He also worked at Sandia National Laboratories, CRF, investigating sprays and combustion processes of diesel, natural gas, and hydrogen engines utilizing laser-based diagnostics. He and fellow colleagues direct the Advanced Internal Combustion Laboratories (AICE) at the University. His research interests are in IC engines and after-treatment and the development and application of advanced experimental techniques, signal processing technologies, theoretical models, and embedded control to characterize thermo-physical processes.








Areas of Expertise


    

  • Internal Combustion Engines
    • 

  • Hydrogen and Biofuels
    • 

  • After-Treatment
    • 







Research Interests


    

  • Combustion processes and combustion control of hydrogen and hydrogen dual-fueled engines
    • 

  • Biofuels, including ethanol with production from forest products and application in advanced combustion engines
    • 

  • Gasoline IC engine research and the development of physical-based correlations and models
    • 

  • Development of combustion measurement techniques for diesel, gasoline, and HCCI and PPCI engines
    •

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08835