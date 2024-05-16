Jeffrey Foucrier is an assistant professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Science at Tufts University School of Medicine and a faculty member in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program (Phoenix).
Physical therapy can be a life changer, helping people address chronic pain, recovery from surgery or injury, or getting back to a beloved sport. But that’s only if physical therapy is done — and done right. Faculty from the Tufts University School of Medicine Department of Rehabilitation Sciences offer tips on doing physical therapy at home.
11-Jul-2024 08:05:49 AM EDT
Everything you know about using heat or ice may be wrong—or at least outdated.
Research has proven that uncomfortable stages, like letting your body go through the inflammation response, are key to proper healing. But that means anti-inflammatory methods, including over-the-counter medication and immediate icing of the affected area, may do more harm than good.
16-May-2024 09:05:17 AM EDT