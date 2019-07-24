Jeff Greeson, PhD, is a Fellow at the Institute for Integrative Health and an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Rowan University in New Jersey. He received his B.A. in Psychology from Swarthmore College, a Masters in Biomedical Chemistry from Thomas Jefferson University, and his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Miami. He completed his clinical internship and postdoctoral fellowship at Duke University Medical Center and was on the faculty at Duke from 2006-2014. Prior to joining Rowan, Dr. Greeson served as Assistant Professor in Clinical Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine. Through the Institute for Integrative Health, Greeson is conducting research to understand how mindfulness, as a self-care practice, can reduce the risk of stress-related illness and promote integrative health. A small handful of recent clinical studies have shown that mindfulness meditation can modify gene expression in immune cells, opening the door to a new field of scientific inquiry that Greeson calls “mindfulomics.” This new field, however, is complicated by the fact that mindfulness is at once a state, a trait, and a skill that one can develop through practice, like meditation or yoga. Therefore, to advance our understanding of the impact of mindfulness at the level of biology and our genes, Greeson is examining the following research questions: 1. What pattern of genes are engaged in state mindfulness, when people meditate compared to when they are stressed or just resting quietly? 2. What pattern of genes corresponds to "high" vs. "low" levels of trait mindfulness, measured by scores on a standardized questionnaire? 3. What combination of genes are engaged in a successful treatment response to mindfulness training, and does this genetic pattern correlate to health outcomes, such as psychological well-being, sleep, and objective health measures like blood pressure and inflammation? To view Greeson’s published research articles, please visit: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=jeffrey+greeson. https://www.researchwithnj.com/en/persons/jeffrey-greeson/publications/ https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=DTEwIR8AAAAJ&hl=en&oi=ao