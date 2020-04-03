Dr. Jeffrey Klausner is an expert in infectious disease prevention and control. He is a frequent advisor to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO). From 1998-2009, Klausner was a deputy health officer, director of STD prevention and control services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health and from 2009-2011 was branch chief for HIV and TB at the Centers for Disease Control, South Africa. Dr. Klausner research interests are in applied epidemiology and the prevention and control of infectious diseases of public health importance like HIV, STDs, TB and cryptococcus. Dr. Klausner has a particular interest in the use of technology—information, digital, and laboratory—to facilitate access to treatment for disadvantaged populations. Dr. Klausner has been funded by the NIH, CDC, private pharmaceutical and test manufacturers to study the benefits of new ways to find and treat infectious diseases. He has been a leading advocate in the use of medical male circumcision for HIV and STD prevention.