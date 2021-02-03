Jeffrey Pfeffer, PhD

Stanford Graduate School of Business

The Thomas D. Dee II Professor of Organizational Behavior

Expertise: Organizational Behaviorhuman resource managementEmployee Health

Jeffrey Pfeffer has published extensively in the fields of organization theory and human resource management. His current research focuses on the effects of work environments on human health and well-being, power and leadership in organizations, evidence-based management, the knowing-doing gap, and how thinking of time like money affects people’s choices about spending time in ways that promote unhappiness.

Jeffrey Pfeffer is the Thomas D. Dee II Professor of Organizational Behavior at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University where he has taught since 1979. He is the author or co-author of 15 books including:

- Dying for a Paycheck:  How Modern Management Harms Employee Health and Company Performance—And What We Can Do About It,
- Leadership B.S.: Fixing Workplaces and Careers One Truth at a Time;
- The Human Equation: Building Profits by Putting People First;
- Power: Why Some People Have It—and Others Don’t;
- The Knowing-Doing Gap: How Smart Companies Turn Knowledge Into Action;
- Hard Facts, Dangerous Half-Truths, and Total Nonsense: Profiting from Evidence-Based Management
And more than 150 articles and book chapters.

Dr. Pfeffer received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Carnegie-Mellon University and his Ph.D. from Stanford. He began his career at the business school at the University of Illinois and then taught at the University of California, Berkeley. Pfeffer has been a visiting professor at the Harvard Business School, Singapore Management University, London Business School, Copenhagen Business School, and for the past 14 years a visitor at IESE in Barcelona.

“Until now, most of the research on health care sludge has focused on the paperwork costs incurred by health care providers such as doctors and hospitals. Our new twist, which I can’t believe no one looked at before, is how much employee time is wasted and the measurable effect of that time on employee stress, burnout, increased absence, and diminished job satisfaction.”

- The Staggering Costs of Health Insurance “Sludge”

"[...] employers who attract, retain and motivate a productive workforce, keeping employees physically and mentally healthy, don’t do so by offering cute amenities such as free food or sleep pods, or a dog crèche, etc. Rather, what employees need are less stressful work environments."

- Social engagement at work is more relevant than ever

"[...] the reduced job satisfaction coming from spending time on the phone with health insurers is costing the country an additional $95 billion annually in reduced productivity."

- Dealing with health insurance administrators costs billions in wasted time and lost productivity

