Jeffrey Shaman, PhD, MS, is the Chief Science Officer at Coriell Life Sciences where he oversees the company’s research, education, and clinical programs and leads efforts focused on bridging the gap between genetic science and clinical application. Dr. Shaman brings years of experience in advising cross-functional teams together with his scholarship in genetics, pharmacology, stem cells, and clinical laboratory operations. Along with the CEO, he forges strategic partnerships with worldwide companies, laboratories, academic institutions, public/private self-insured companies, and federal, state, and regional healthcare and employee systems. Dr. Shaman supports a team of scientists dedicated to precision medicine and who actively research, publish, and present findings in top-tier peer-reviewed journals. He is passionate about educating people from all backgrounds about the power of genetics and pharmacogenomic testing that is integrated with patient health history and clinical decision-support to proactively promote better health. Dr. Shaman holds a doctoral degree from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences, where his research centered on DNA, epigenetics, and nuclear structure and function. He earned his Master of Science degree from The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Cell & Developmental Biology. Dr. Shaman held a faculty position at the University of Hawai‘i Institute of Biogenesis Research before serving a fellowship at Harvard Medical School and implementing a translational research program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Bedford Stem Cell Research Foundation.