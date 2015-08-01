Jennifer Romaniuk is Research Professor and Associate Director (International) for the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute at the UniSA Business School. As Research Professor, Jennifer researches key areas of marketing effectiveness and as Associate Director (International) for the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, she oversees the international strategy for both academic and industry engagement.

Jennifer holds a PhD in Brand Management, a Masters by Research in Brand Management, and a Bachelor of Business. Her current research focuses on brand equity, buyer behaviour and word of mouth and her research findings have been published both nationally and internationally, including at European Journal of Marketing, Marketing Letters, and Journal of Business Research.

In 2015, Jennifer was named in the top 1% of influential advertising academics. In 2011, she was part of a team receiving the Martin Opperman Memorial Award for the Best Paper of the Year published in the Journal of Travel and Tourism Management. In 2010 she was awarded an Australian Research Council (ARC) Linkage Grant to study how viewers learnt about new TV programs.

Jennifer has engaged local and international industry through her prior work as Executive Editor (International) at the Journal of Advertising Research. She now serves on the journal's Senior Advisory Board.